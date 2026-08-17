Bhopal Diary | Twisha Sharma case report on August 17

The CBI will submit the final report before the trial court in Bhopal in the high-profile model-actor Twisha Sharma alleged dowry death case on August 17. On the previous hearing in the case, the concerned court granted the CBI time till Monday to submit the final report (charge sheet) in the case. The CBI had started a probe into the case on May 25. Both Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and ex-judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh (two accused in the case) have been housed at the Bhopal Central Jail since June 2. Meanwhile, Giribala Singh’s bail application is likely to be heard by the Madhya Pradesh High Court next week.
6.57L visited Mahakal Temple on I-Day
A record 6.57 lakh-plus devotees from across the country reportedly offered prayers at the world-famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on the country’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday. According to the temple management committee, 6,57,218 devotees visited the temple on August 15. Devotees bought more than 122.165 quintals of laddoos, generating an income of `54.69 lakh. The temple committee generated `1.07 crore-plus from the sale of online and counter tickets. While `38 lakh was received from 15,200 devotees through counter tickets, online tickets generated `69.88 lakh-plus from 27,953 devotees within a single day.
Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com