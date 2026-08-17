Bhopal Diary | Twisha Sharma case report on August 17

The CBI will submit the final report before the trial court in Bhopal in the high-profile model-actor Twisha Sharma alleged dowry death case on August 17. On the previous hearing in the case, the concerned court granted the CBI time till Monday to submit the final report (charge sheet) in the case. The CBI had started a probe into the case on May 25. Both Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and ex-judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh (two accused in the case) have been housed at the Bhopal Central Jail since June 2. Meanwhile, Giribala Singh’s bail application is likely to be heard by the Madhya Pradesh High Court next week.