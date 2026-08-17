BJP firms up Gen Z outreach plan to offset fallout on polls

NEW DELHI: After the recent nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the subsequent resignation of the then Education Minister, bringing NextGen and Gen-Z voters into the BJP’s electoral and political ideological fold appears to have become a challenging task for the party.

The continuation of the education minister in office is learnt to have eroded the party’s credibility among the youth, who constitute a crucial constituency for the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saturday speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day appeared to place a greater emphasis on youth concerns and on assuring young people of the government’s genuine commitment to addressing their issues.

Since the recent protests were centred on alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations, PM Modi’s announcement of an online network offering free coaching is likely to benefit large sections of NextGen youth, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds, and inform the youths about his government’s works done over a period of 12 years for youths.

BJP-ruled states are stepping up their outreach to young people, either by rolling out new initiatives or promising better opportunities, job prospects and other incentives aimed at addressing their aspirations.

Benefits for students

Since the recent protests were centred on alleged irregularities in NEET exams, PM Modi’s announcement of an online network offering free coaching is likely to benefit large sections of NextGen youth, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds.