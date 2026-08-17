Devendra Nath Mahato ends hunger strike after Jharkhand cancels JSSC-CGL exam

Activist and JPSC-JSSC aspirant leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Monday ended his hunger strike after the Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and all recruitment processes conducted through TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the decisions on Monday, saying all examinations conducted by TDPL and the results published by the company would stand cancelled.

"All examinations conducted by TDPL and the results published by it are now cancelled. Examinations and recruitment conducted through TDPL stand cancelled," Soren said.

Reacting to the announcement, Mahato thanked students, parents, teachers, media personnel, police, administrative officials and the Jharkhand government for supporting the agitation.

"This is a major announcement in the interest of students, and it comes as a direct result of their relentless struggle. It is a victory for student activism, serving as an answer to those who question what peaceful protests can achieve," Mahato said.

He said the cancellation of the examination demonstrated the power of collective action, noting that the examination had not received relief through the courts but was ultimately cancelled following the student movement.

"Just as movements won our nation's independence and created the separate state of Jharkhand, the power of collective action has now delivered a victory for our students," he said.