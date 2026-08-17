ED writes to Punjab DGP seeking case over alleged 'transfer racket' linked to CM Mann's OSD

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Punjab Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against private individual Nitin Gohal and others for allegedly using their influence to interfere in government functioning.

The agency has sent a reminder to the Director General of Police, Punjab, urging him to act on the information and details shared with his office regarding an alleged organised “racket of transfers and postings” in the state.

According to the ED, Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was allegedly leading the racket for transfers and postings of administrative officials, including IAS and IPS officers.

The AAP-led Punjab government is now examining the federal investigating agency’s allegations before deciding its next course of action. Sources said the ED, in a written communication to DGP Gaurav Yadav on July 24, sought registration of a criminal case against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman and businessmen Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the agency, Gohal and Bir Devinder are Ghuman’s close associates, and evidence related to more than 20 officers has been flagged.

Officials privy to the development said that Yadav has sought inputs from the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) of the state police, including the allegations and the legal course available.

The ED has alleged that Gohal acted as an intermediary between interested persons and Rajbir Ghuman, and was involved in influencing transfers and postings of government officials, leaking confidential government documents, facilitating arms licences and securing government approvals in lieu of alleged monetary and other benefits.