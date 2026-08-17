ED writes to Punjab DGP seeking case over alleged 'transfer racket' linked to CM Mann's OSD

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked the Punjab Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against private individual Nitin Gohal and others for allegedly using their influence to interfere in government functioning.
The agency has sent a reminder to the Director General of Police, Punjab, urging him to act on the information and details shared with his office regarding an alleged organised “racket of transfers and postings” in the state.
According to the ED, Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was allegedly leading the racket for transfers and postings of administrative officials, including IAS and IPS officers.
The AAP-led Punjab government is now examining the federal investigating agency’s allegations before deciding its next course of action. Sources said the ED, in a written communication to DGP Gaurav Yadav on July 24, sought registration of a criminal case against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman and businessmen Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to the agency, Gohal and Bir Devinder are Ghuman’s close associates, and evidence related to more than 20 officers has been flagged.
Officials privy to the development said that Yadav has sought inputs from the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) of the state police, including the allegations and the legal course available.
The ED has alleged that Gohal acted as an intermediary between interested persons and Rajbir Ghuman, and was involved in influencing transfers and postings of government officials, leaking confidential government documents, facilitating arms licences and securing government approvals in lieu of alleged monetary and other benefits.
Meanwhile, sources said the government could seek further details or material from the ED, order an investigation by the state police before deciding whether to register an FIR, or proceed with registering a case if the material discloses cognisable offences.
Despite repeated attempts, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav was not available for comment. The trio of Ghuman, Gohal and Devinder has already been on the ED’s radar in separate money-laundering probes linked to real-estate dealings in the state.
Political Furore
Recently, political mudslinging broke out after Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majitha and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema traded charges over the ED’s letter to the Punjab DGP.
Majithia asked DGP Yadav whether the police would act on the ED’s communication or “remain mum”, claiming that the letter alleged the OSD and his associates were involved in large-scale corruption and had used their influence to interfere in government functioning.
He demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations, claiming a thorough probe would expose those involved, including Mann and the AAP high command.
Responding to this, Cheema accused SAD of acting as a political mouthpiece for the BJP and central agencies over the issue. "It is baffling how a communication addressed to the DGP by the ED is being weaponised by the Akali Dal to defame the Aam Aadmi Party. This clearly exposes that SAD is functioning as an extended wing and spokesperson of the BJP, desperately trying to find a political lease on life,"he said.
Cheema further said that the ED communication was between the agency and the DGP and its contents were not publicly known and alleged that central agencies were being used to target political opponents.
ED summons Punjab IAS officer in Suntec City CLU case
In another development, the ED has summoned Punjab-cadre IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar on August 18 in connection with its money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in granting modified change of land use (CLU) permissions for the Suntec City project in Mohali.
Sources said the summons were sent to Brar via email, as the investigating agency wants to know what due diligence was exercised to verify the landowners’ consent for the sale of land to the developer.
The officer is to be questioned about the processing and approval of CLU permissions allegedly based on forged consent documents.
The role of other bureaucrats posted in the housing department during 2024 is also under scrutiny.
The ED has already questioned several senior officials and sought complete records of CLUs granted to Suntec City and other projects.
Sources further said that fake consent letters with forged signatures and thumb impressions of landowners were allegedly used to obtain CLU approvals. The Suntec City project was initially granted CLU approval in 2016, which was re-issued in 2024.
Brar had served as Director, Town and Country Planning, in 2024 and is likely to be questioned about the processing and approval of the CLU permissions allegedly based on the forged consent documents.
As per the ED, fake consent letters were prepared for 30.5 acres belonging to 15 landowners, and these were allegedly used to secure CLU permissions, after which project units were sold even before registration and approvals from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Sales worth more than Rs 200 crore were reported in the projects under investigation.
In July this year, the ED filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Mohali, against Ajay Sehgal, Secretary of Indian Co-operative House Building Limited, promoter of Suntec City, for allegedly laundering nearly Rs 348 crore.
Sehgal was arrested in May. In November 2022, an FIR was registered at the Mullanpur police station following complaints by landowners, after which ED came into the picture.
Later, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) cancelled the society’s licence.