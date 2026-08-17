Education Minister Pralhad Joshi directs NTA to overhaul exam system on war footing; 50 staff removed

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a thorough audit of all its examination processes and submit a report on the corrective action taken regarding the multiple lapses in examinations held this year.

Joshi held a meeting with the Higher Education Secretary, the Director General of the NTA and other senior officials.

The NTA had on Sunday announced a re-examination for three UGC-NET June 2026 subjects, English, Sociology and Commerce, due to multiple errors in their question papers.

It had also cancelled the NEET UG examination on May 3 due to a question paper leak and held a re-examination on June 21. The CUET-UG examination, held on May 30, too ended in controversy as 3,765 students could not take the test due to a technical glitch in the software.