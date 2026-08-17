Fame India lists three Uttarakhand SSPs among top 100 police chiefs

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police has earned national recognition, with three of its senior officers securing places in the Fame India-Asia Post’s list of the country’s 100 best district police chiefs. It is an achievement that highlights the growing profile of policing in the hill state.
Among the selected officers are Chamoli Senior Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar, Almora SSP Chandrashekhar Ghodke, and Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar, following a wide-ranging assessment of leadership and district-level policing.
Reacting to the recognition, Panwar told TNIE that the achievement belonged to the entire police force rather than any individual officer. “It is a proud moment for Uttarakhand Police. The organisation prepared the list after conducting an independent assessment based on facts and feedback received from the public,” he said.
The survey evaluated police chiefs on parameters such as crime control, maintenance of law and order, public confidence, transparency, accountability and the ability to take timely decisions during emergencies.
According to the organisers, the evaluation went beyond crime statistics to examine each officer’s overall leadership and effectiveness across several areas of policing.
Women’s and children’s safety, action against cybercrime, traffic management, disaster response and the handling of public grievances were among the key criteria.
Police conduct, innovation, crisis management and public image were also considered.
The assessment was based on official data, administrative inputs, media reports, expert opinions and feedback from different sections of society.
Crediting senior officers, colleagues and the public, Panwar said the evaluation reflected the guidance of senior officials, the commitment of personnel on the ground and the experiences of citizens who interact with the police. “I may be the team leader, but this achievement represents the collective contribution of everyone associated with policing in the district,” he added.
The announcement of the top-100 list is the first stage of the selection process. Fame India-Asia Post will now shortlist 25 police chiefs from among those selected.
The final list is expected to appear in the organisation’s forthcoming issue.
Officers making the final cut will be felicitated for their leadership, innovative policing initiatives and contribution to public service.