India launches first guide to grasslands, other open natural ecosystems at COP17

India has launched its first ever Guide to Grasslands and Other Open Natural Ecosystems (ONEs) at the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The ONEs of India encompass a variety of landscapes, including Himalayan and Terai grasslands, the Thar and Banni landscapes, Deccan savannas, rocky plateaus, ravines, scrublands, coastal ecosystems and desert environments.

The document emphasises the rich diversity, ecological significance and socio-economic importance of India's grasslands, savannas, deserts and other open natural ecosystems. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing their conservation, restoration and sustainable management.

The Guide compiles comprehensive information on major Open Natural Ecosystems throughout India, detailing their geographical settings, ecological characteristics, biodiversity, and the communities and tribes associated with them.

In a video message, Bhupender Yadav, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, highlighted the connection between grasslands and livelihoods. He stated, “Grasslands, scrublands, and ravines have been undervalued due to the absence of trees, even though these ecosystems host unique species and support pastoral communities.” He further added, “Modern science reinforces the understanding of local communities that healthy grasslands are essential for biodiversity, livelihoods, and climate resilience.”

Experts discussed the diversity and distribution of India’s grasslands and ONEs, their ecological significance, and the importance of their restoration in meeting India’s Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) targets.

They emphasised the need for stronger scientific knowledge, improved assessments of land degradation and comprehensive landscape level planning. Grassland ecosystems support diverse biodiversity, contribute to soil and water processes, store substantial carbon in their soils, and sustain pastoral, livestock based and agricultural livelihoods.

The Guide is anticipated to be a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, conservation practitioners, development agencies and communities dedicated to the conservation, restoration and sustainable management of India’s grasslands and other ONEs.

The government stated that the launch at COP17 provides an important platform for India to showcase its diverse open ecosystems and strengthen their representation in the global conversation on land restoration, rangelands and Land Degradation Neutrality.