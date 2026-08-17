Indore man arrested for assaulting Australian women cricketers linked to 2015 teen murder

BHOPAL: A man arrested in 2025 for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing two Australian women cricketers in Indore has turned out to be the key accused in the blind murder of a teenager 12 years ago in the same city.
The perpetrator has been identified as 30-year-old Aqeel.
Aqeel, a Khajrana resident, was arrested in October 2025 for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing two Australian women cricketers while the team was in Indore for the ODI World Cup matches. He was released on bail recently and joined his close aide Arif, who too was out on bail in another case.
Both assailants have been arrested by the Indore city police recently in connection with the blind case of a 17-year-old teenager, Krishna, who was found brutally murdered near Khajrana Bypass in Indore, in 2015.
Despite sustained investigations, multiple teams of Indore Police couldn’t gather major leads in the teenager's murder, resulting in its closure.
However, in 2019, several old and unsolved murder cases were reopened by the MP police under 'Operation Ujagar'. Krishna's case was one of them.
During his stay in jail, Aqeel spilled the beans about his involvement in the blind murder case. The information reached the police through a network of informers recently, as per sources privy to the investigation.
“We started corroborating the information received from our informers’ network and cross-matching it with scientific evidence and ultimately picked up Aqeel and Arif for questioning. The duo, after sustained grilling, admitted to the crime along with another aide, Parvez, who is no longer alive,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Indore) Aman Singh Rathod said.
The probe based on the duo’s questioning revealed that on April 17, 2015, Krishna had given the trio – Aqeel, Arif and Parvez – a lift on his motorbike.
Seeing a gold and silver chain around his neck, the trio took him to a desolate place and brutally murdered him with knives, dumped his body there and also set his motorbike ablaze to destroy evidence. They decamped with the silver and gold chains.
Both the perpetrators have been arrested and booked for kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence.
“While Aqeel is already accused in 14 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, loot, his aide Arif too is accused in three criminal cases,” the DCP said.