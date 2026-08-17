Indore man arrested for assaulting Australian women cricketers linked to 2015 teen murder

BHOPAL: A man arrested in 2025 for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing two Australian women cricketers in Indore has turned out to be the key accused in the blind murder of a teenager 12 years ago in the same city.

The perpetrator has been identified as 30-year-old Aqeel.

Aqeel, a Khajrana resident, was arrested in October 2025 for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing two Australian women cricketers while the team was in Indore for the ODI World Cup matches. He was released on bail recently and joined his close aide Arif, who too was out on bail in another case.

Both assailants have been arrested by the Indore city police recently in connection with the blind case of a 17-year-old teenager, Krishna, who was found brutally murdered near Khajrana Bypass in Indore, in 2015.

Despite sustained investigations, multiple teams of Indore Police couldn’t gather major leads in the teenager's murder, resulting in its closure.

However, in 2019, several old and unsolved murder cases were reopened by the MP police under 'Operation Ujagar'. Krishna's case was one of them.

During his stay in jail, Aqeel spilled the beans about his involvement in the blind murder case. The information reached the police through a network of informers recently, as per sources privy to the investigation.