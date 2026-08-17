Insider track | Kulcha, chhole and a taste of Punjab

Home away from home

India’s Act East policy has, quite literally, found a roof in Jakarta. The new Chancery brings together the Indian Embassy, the Mission to ASEAN and the Cultural Centre in the same place. But it wasn’t easy. The old building had to be demolished, the rubble cleared and then construct the whole new complex, including housing for India-based officials. There were delays, including a four-month work stoppage, and even a couple of court cases along the way. But the struggle has paid off. The result is more than a new building. It brings together the many strands of India’s Act East policy under one roof, and could provide a more effective platform for taking that engagement forward.