Jharkhand government accepts students' demands, cancels JSSC-CGL and all exams conducted by TDPL

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday accepted the demands of protesting students, announcing the cancellation of all examinations conducted by TDPL, including the JSSC-CGL exam, amid allegations of irregularities in the state's recruitment process.

Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted since 2014 and announced the formation of an examination reforms committee headed by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal.

Addressing reporters on Monday evening, Soren said the government had decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL, including examinations conducted by the agency, published results, selected candidates and all other activities undertaken by it.

"Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL—including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL," Soren said.

He also announced that the state Cabinet had decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination.

"Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors—minor or major—that have occurred since 2014," Soren said.

The Chief Minister added that the government would soon discuss amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Centre, and could convene a special Assembly session if required to deliberate on the issue.

Soren said the probe into examination irregularities had produced several surprising findings, but added that the details could not be disclosed at this stage.

(This is a breaking news update)