Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house detention, barred from addressing Khawaja Digar gathering

Srinagar, Aug 17: Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention on Monday and barred from addressing the time-honoured Khawaja Digar religious gathering in downtown Srinagar.

In a post on X, Mirwaiz said he was placed under house arrest and denied permission to address the time-honoured Khawaja Digar religious gathering at Khanqah e Naqshband Sahib (RA) in downtown Srinagar.

“Once again I have been denied permission to address the time honoured religious gathering of Khawaja Digar in Naqshband Sahib today, with tens of thousands of people eagerly waiting there to participate in this spiritually uplifting religious congregation observed on the 3rd of Rabi Ul Awwal each year, and have been put under house arrest,” he said.