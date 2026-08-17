NMC proposes to centrally link all records of registered medical practitioners

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed to centrally link all records of registered medical practitioners (RMP), including action against them for professional misconduct, unethical conduct, or medical negligence.

According to the draft Registration of Medical Practitioners and License to Practice Medicine (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, the National Medical Register (NMR) will serve as the central repository of the registration particulars of RMP and of any disciplinary proceedings, orders of suspension, removal, restoration, or any such order issued by a State Medical Council (SMC), the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), or the NMC.

The draft further said that the EMRB and the NMC will have the power to issue directions, seek information, call for records, and monitor compliance by SMC for maintaining uniformity, transparency, and effective regulation of medical practitioners throughout India.

It also proposed that an action after due enquiry is recommended by the SMC other than State Medical Council of primary registration; in which professional misconduct, unethical conduct, or medical negligence has taken place; the same shall get reflected in the National Register with corresponding automatic updation in the SMR of SMC of Primary Registration.

“The EMRB shall ensure electronic synchronization of the National Register and the State Register in such a manner that any change in one register is automatically reflected in the other register,” it said.

The proposal states that the NMR shall be a National Register of medical practitioners maintained by EMRB as specified in Section 31 of NMC Act, 2019, with a Unique Identification (UID) Number assigned to every medical practitioner registered under State Medical Register (SMR) maintained by the State Medical Councils.