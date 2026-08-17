NTA sacks more staff, brings in professionals after UGC-NET errors spark protests

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, who took charge after Dharmendra Pradhan was forced to resign following widespread student protests over a paper leak in the NEET-UG exam, held a meeting with the secretary in the Department of Higher Education, the NTA director general and other senior officials.

He was apprised of the steps taken by the agency in the wake of recent issues and reforming the overall exam system, the ministry said.

While the ministry had earlier mentioned in an X post that Joshi was apprised that "more than 50 staff have been removed from NTA", an official later clarified that the number included 47 removals made earlier.

In a major crackdown in the NEET paper leak controversy, the National Testing Agency terminated 47 officials in July.

Ten new professional leadership positions, including chief technology officer, chief finance officer, CISO, GM (test security) and GM (R and D and psychometrics), have been advertised and are being onboarded, the ministry said.

Domain specialists are also being brought in from the private sector for cybersecurity, psychometrics, question paper design and other specialised areas, it said.

The minister directed that strict compliance be ensured with the established exam protocols and that a complete overhaul of the confidential operations (CONOPS) architecture, secluded rooms, air-gapped systems, and device deposit protocols be implemented on a war footing, the ministry said.

The NTA has been directed to conduct a thorough audit of all exam processes and submit a report on the corrective actions taken, the ministry said.

Joshi later posted on X that the discussion focused on strengthening the education ecosystem through larger reforms, with emphasis on driving transformative changes and strengthening the foundations of India's education system.

"We also deliberated on critical issues relating to school and higher education, with a focus on addressing key challenges and ensuring a more robust, responsive and future-ready education system," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Modi government and demanded that the NTA's leadership be held accountable.