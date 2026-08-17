Punjab Congress accuses AAP govt of staging staff as ‘elderly patients’ at Independence Day event

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress leaders, including party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and MLA Pargat Singh, have accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of allegedly using government employees as elderly beneficiaries during an 80th Independence Day programme, claiming that the presentation was aimed at showcasing the government’s healthcare initiatives.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s apology for allegedly lying to the people of the country and Punjab on the sacred occasion of Independence Day by stage-managing a dance by former employees posing as beneficiaries who had undergone knee replacement through health insurance.

Warring also demanded the resignation of Health Minister Balbir Singh and strict action against the officials involved in what he termed a drama aimed at befooling the people of the state.

Referring to the supposed dance by those whose knees had been replaced, the PCC president pointed out that this was characteristic of the AAP government’s alleged practice of creating drama and theatrics. He said it was understandable that those who had undergone knee replacement could not dance like that.

The truth had to come out and, in this case, it came out faster as one of the “dancing persons” himself revealed that he was a former employee and had been asked to perform that day.