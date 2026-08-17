SAD leader Simranjit Singh Mann, son among 34 booked after QIM march turns violent in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: Former Member of Parliament and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann and his son, advocate Emaan Singh Mann, are among 34 people booked by Chandigarh Police after supporters of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha (QIM) tried to force their way into the city on Independence Day, defying prohibitory orders.

Nine of them have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. For the first time, Chandigarh Police used drones to drop tear-gas shells on protesters.

Sources said the protesters attacked policemen and tried to breach multiple layers of barricades during the march towards Punjab Lok Bhawan. Mann allegedly disguised himself as a patient, with his head wrapped in bandages, and sat in an ambulance in a bid to slip past the security cordon near Punjab Lok Bhawan in Sector 6. He was taken into custody by Chandigarh Police along with three others — Dpinder Partap Singh, Gopal Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

Chandigarh Police registered four FIRs against 34 people at three police stations. Copies of all four FIRs are with TNIE.

In the first case, FIR No. 96 was registered at North Police Station against Simranjit Singh Mann, Dpinder Partap Singh, Gopal Singh and Gurpreet Singh under Sections 217, 223, 353(1)(b) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 9 of the Punjab Security of State Act, 1953, on the complaint of Varinder Singh. The complaint alleges that the accused violated orders issued by the District Magistrate and obstructed police personnel at Heera Singh Chowk.

Another FIR, No. 97, was registered at the same police station against eight people — Emaan Singh Mann of Fatehgarh Sahib, son of Simranjit Singh Mann; Rachpal Singh; Sant Baba Charanjit Singh; Jatinder Singh; Jasvir Singh; Gurpant Singh; Mandeep Kaur; and Rapinder Kaur Sran — under Section 223 of the BNS, following the assembly of a large gathering near Punjab Lok Bhawan as part of the march called by the QIM and allied organisations. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Vivek Kumar.