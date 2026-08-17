SC asks Allahabad HC to halt proceedings in disproportionate assets case against Rahul Gandhi

In a major relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Allahabad High Court not to proceed with a disproportionate assets case against the Congress leader until the apex court hears his challenge to the high court order.

The Supreme Court also directed the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate not to file any report before the high court in pursuance of its directions in the case involving the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Gandhi, and issued notices to Karnataka resident S Vignesh Shishir, who had filed the plea in the high court, as well as the CBI and the ED.

The bench directed the Allahabad High Court to defer the next hearing in the matter until the next date of hearing before the Supreme Court.

“This is absolutely unknown to law. This is a witch-hunt process which is not recognised by law. This is most unfortunate. Attempts after attempt are being made by this very petitioner,” Sibal said at the outset.

He questioned Shishir's locus to approach the high court and said the petitioner had not disclosed his credentials.

“May I only say, the CBI has done nothing except verifying the complaint,” the senior lawyer said.