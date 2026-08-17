Uttarakhand begins Census 2027 count in snowbound settlements

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand on Monday launched the second phase of Census 2027 in its remotest snowbound settlements ahead of the winter season. It is aiming to count nearly 52,000 residents before heavy snowfall cuts off road access and makes door-to-door enumeration nearly impossible.

Residents will get the first 15 days to complete the self-enumeration process online. Enumerators will then visit every household from September 1 to 30, 2026, to verify the submissions and collect information from those unable to participate digitally.

The exercise will cover 131 villages and three Nagar Panchayats across Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts.

A total of 162 enumerators and 34 supervisors have been deployed for the task.

Officials said the census was being conducted ahead of schedule in these high-altitude areas to ensure its completion before winter. Heavy snowfall leaves several settlements inaccessible for extended periods, posing significant logistical challenges for government personnel.

Unlike previous exercises, Census 2027 will gather more detailed information on digital literacy, employment, education and migration. Instead of merely recording whether residents can read and write, it will assess their ability to use digital devices and online services.

The questionnaire will feature nearly 40 key questions covering individuals and households, occupations, employment status, educational attainment, migration history and access to essential documents. Residents will also be asked where they received their Covid-19 vaccination.