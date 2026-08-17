Uttarakhand begins Census 2027 count in snowbound settlements

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand on Monday launched the second phase of Census 2027 in its remotest snowbound settlements ahead of the winter season. It is aiming to count nearly 52,000 residents before heavy snowfall cuts off road access and makes door-to-door enumeration nearly impossible.
Residents will get the first 15 days to complete the self-enumeration process online. Enumerators will then visit every household from September 1 to 30, 2026, to verify the submissions and collect information from those unable to participate digitally.
The exercise will cover 131 villages and three Nagar Panchayats across Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts.
A total of 162 enumerators and 34 supervisors have been deployed for the task.
Officials said the census was being conducted ahead of schedule in these high-altitude areas to ensure its completion before winter. Heavy snowfall leaves several settlements inaccessible for extended periods, posing significant logistical challenges for government personnel.
Unlike previous exercises, Census 2027 will gather more detailed information on digital literacy, employment, education and migration. Instead of merely recording whether residents can read and write, it will assess their ability to use digital devices and online services.
The questionnaire will feature nearly 40 key questions covering individuals and households, occupations, employment status, educational attainment, migration history and access to essential documents. Residents will also be asked where they received their Covid-19 vaccination.
“This census will not merely determine how many people live in a particular area,” Census Director Eva Ashish Srivastava told TNIE. “It will also record what people do, how digitally capable they are, their literacy levels, where they have come from and what essential documents they possess," he said.
Migration-related questions will seek details about residents’ places of birth, previous places of residence and reasons for moving to their current locations in Uttarakhand. Officials believe the information will provide a clearer picture of demographic and economic changes unfolding across the state.
During the self-enumeration period, residents can use the designated online portal to submit details about their households and family members.
From September 1, 2026, enumerators will visit homes to verify online submissions and collect information from those who could not complete the process themselves.
Uttarkashi accounts for the largest share of the exercise, covering 69 snowbound villages and Gangotri Nagar Panchayat.
Chamoli has 23 such villages and Badrinath Nagar Panchayat, while Rudraprayag has four villages and Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat. In Pithoragarh, 35 snowbound villages will be covered.
Officials said the data could become a crucial planning tool for improving roads, healthcare, education, employment opportunities, digital connectivity and welfare delivery in some of Uttarakhand’s most inaccessible settlements.