'We won't pay the price': Student groups storm NTA office to demand agency's scrapping over UGC-NET fiasco

The RSS' student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), also expressed concern over the re-examination, saying serious errors in a national-level examination raised questions over the credibility of the examination process.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said students should not have to "pay the price" for NTA's lapses and demanded accountability at every stage of question-paper preparation and examination management.

"Serious errors in a national-level examination like UGC-NET are deeply concerning. Students should not have to pay the price for NTA's lapses," Solanki said.

The ABVP said it had earlier raised concerns over the delay in releasing the provisional answer key and called for strengthening question paper preparation through expert review, translation, proofreading and final quality checks.

Last month, a Cockroach Janta Party-led student agitation on the NEET paper leak issue had led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister and a major revamp of the NTA.

AISA, which is affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, alleged that when students and youth gathered at the NTA headquarters, police detained the protesters.

"We strongly condemn the brutal detention of protesting students," AISA said, alleging that the police action was a continuation of the repression witnessed during earlier student movements over examination irregularities.

No immediate response was available from the police.

AISA said the latest controversy surrounding the June 2026 UGC-NET examination was another example of the crisis created by the NTA model. It alleged that reports had emerged regarding irregularities in the Sociology paper, including circulation of a PDF purportedly containing questions and answers from within the NTA system.

The organisation also raised concerns over the English paper, alleging that a majority of its questions were reproduced from the 2024 examination.

The NTA had released the UGC-NET answer key on August 16, nearly two months after the examination, while issuing a special notice concerning the Sociology, Commerce and English papers.

Later the same day, it announced that the three examinations would be conducted afresh in September, citing factual, typographical, translation and grammatical errors.