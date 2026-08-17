Wild elephants trample woman to death in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

RANCHI: In yet another incident of human-elephant conflict in Jharkhand, a woman was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Barki Pauna village in Ramgarh district. A man and a woman were also injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Bhanu Devi. She was working in the fields when the incident occurred.

According to locals, a herd of eight to 10 elephants suddenly entered the village, triggering panic among residents. Villagers said it was the first time the herd had reached the area near the Barki Pauna temple.

Upon information, forest department officials and personnel from the Rajrappa police station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

For the past several days, a herd of around 40 elephants has been roaming the areas around Rajrappa, Gola and Makanpur. The herd later moved into the inhabited area, raising concerns over the safety of residents.

The Forest Department is monitoring the movement of the elephants. Villagers have been advised not to approach the herd or attempt to record videos and to follow the administration’s instructions and avoid rumours.