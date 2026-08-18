Apprised Amit Shah of Manipur people's demand for NRC before census: Biren Singh

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and raised the people’s demand for conducting the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before any census exercise in the state.

Singh, who returned to Imphal after a two-day visit to the national capital, said he also discussed the impact of economic blockades and counter-blockades, which have disrupted supplies of essential commodities and driven up prices.

“I went to Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and met him yesterday after getting an appointment,” Singh said. He added that Shah had assured him that the issues would be addressed soon.

Singh said he also apprised the Home Minister of the demand for an NRC, which his government had sought in February 2023, before ethnic violence erupted in the state.

According to Singh, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Registrar General had then informed the state government that the request was under consideration. He said people were not opposed to the census but wanted the NRC to be conducted first.