‘Attack on right to dissent’: Kharge slams Modi government over social media takedowns

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Modi government of deliberately undermining the democratic freedoms of Indians, particularly their right to question authority and express dissent. His remarks came in response to reports that the government had ordered the removal of social media posts.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that the Modi government had issued 1.95 lakh blocking orders within just five months, claiming that a majority targeted students and young people who took to the streets to demand accountability from the authorities.

"Modi Government has launched its most brazen and calculated attack on the democratic right of every Indian to speak, to question and to dissent.

"Its social media censorship is as condemnable as the lathicharge and pellet guns they used on our youth!" Kharge said, referring to the recent Cockroach Janta Party-led protest on the issue of NEET paper leak and reforms in the examination system.

Kharge noted that "what we are seeing today is only the tip of the iceberg. 1.95 lakh blocking orders in just 5 months. One every 68 seconds. Not against criminals, but against students, young Indians who came out on the streets demanding accountability for their stolen futures and their rigged examinations."

The Congress chief alleged that the protesters were assaulted in daylight and at the very same time, "post by post and reel by reel, every single voice that supported them was being systematically erased from the internet by direct government order."

"Any creator, any journalist, any ordinary citizen who posts something critical of this government today faces immediate takedowns, threatening FIR notices and coordinated intimidation.