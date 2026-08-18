Bombay HC cancels bail of Goa nightclub owners, partner over fire that killed 25 last year

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted to the owners and a business partner of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where a fire killed 25 people in December last year.

A single bench of Justice Dr Neela Gokhale passed the order while hearing applications challenging the bail granted to the accused earlier by a trial court.

On December 6, 2025, a fire killed 25 people and injured 50 at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa.

Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, along with their business partner Ajay Gupta, were partners in M/s Being GS Hospitality Arpora LLP, which operated the nightclub.

The three accused had been granted bail by the trial court in April this year.

The Goa bench of the High Court on Tuesday granted them two weeks to surrender before the trial court, during which they can seek bail afresh.

"The court has allowed all five applications -- one each concerning the three accused in the case of culpable homicide in connection with the fire -- and two applications concerning the accused in the forgery case related to obtaining permissions for the nightclub," advocate Somnath Karpe, appearing for the prosecution, told reporters.