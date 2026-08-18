CAT notice to UPSC over 8 disputed questions in prelims exam ahead of Mains

NEW DELHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has on Monday issued a notice to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in connection with eight questions in the UPSC prelims paper held on May 24 which a few students allege are inaccurate. The Commission has been directed to submit its reply before the next hearing, slated for October 8. Incidentally, this is the first time that the UPSC has made public the provisional answer keys before the mains exam as the Supreme Court ordered it to do so.

The notice comes almost on the eve of the UPSC Mains exam, which is slated to be held from August 21 to 30. The candidates claim they could have lost up to 16 marks due to the issues with these questions.

Four UPSC aspirants, who failed to clear the prelims cut-off, approached the Tribunal on July 27, challenging questions in General Studies Paper-I. They have alleged that errors in the disputed questions could have cost candidates up to 16 marks, which they said could be crucial in determining whether a candidate clears the cut-off.

Shantanu Jugtawatad, a Supreme Court advocate who represented the students, told TNIE, “Following the SC direction, the UPSC for the first time published its provisional keys this year (May 27, 2026) and permitted ojections to it. Usually, they only publish these answer keys a year later after the entire examination process for the year is completed.”