Congress calls omission of OBC from caste census 'deep conspiracy' by Modi govt

Jaihind alleged that instead of conducting the caste census in a scientific and transparent manner, the government was following a process that could result in OBCs being excluded from official statistics.

He also alleged that a “Manuvadi” (caste-hierarchical) system was operating in practice.

Referring to the notification issued on August 14, Jaihind pointed to the absence of a separate column for OBCs in the 10th question of the census questionnaire.

Congress leader Subhashini Sharad Yadav said the census must accurately capture caste identities, as the nature and manifestation of castes vary across different regions of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)