FIR against Supriya Shrinate, Neha Singh Rathore in Chhattisgarh over ‘misleading’ flag-hoisting post

RAIPUR: An FIR has been registered at the Raipur Civil Lines police station against Congress National Social Media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate, social media influencer Neha Singh Rathore, and an 'X' account named 'Gen Z of India' for allegedly circulating a misleading post to spread political discord.

The case was registered following a police complaint by BJP spokesperson Ujjwal Deepak under relevant sections 336(4), 353(2), and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior police officer told this newspaper.

The dispute stems from a video clip circulating on social media featuring senior BJP MLA and former state minister Ajay Chandrakar unfurling a BJP party flag at Kurud in Dhamtari district.

The clip was shared alongside claims that BJP representatives had hoisted their party flag instead of the national Tricolour during Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Supriya and Neha reportedly amplified the footage on their social media handles, accusing the ruling party of disrespecting the national flag on Independence Day.

The case has been transferred to Dhamtari police for further investigation, the officer added.