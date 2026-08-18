FIR against Supriya Shrinate, Neha Singh Rathore in Chhattisgarh over ‘misleading’ flag-hoisting post

RAIPUR: An FIR has been registered at the Raipur Civil Lines police station against Congress National Social Media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate, social media influencer Neha Singh Rathore, and an 'X' account named 'Gen Z of India' for allegedly circulating a misleading post to spread political discord.
The case was registered following a police complaint by BJP spokesperson Ujjwal Deepak under relevant sections 336(4), 353(2), and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior police officer told this newspaper.
The dispute stems from a video clip circulating on social media featuring senior BJP MLA and former state minister Ajay Chandrakar unfurling a BJP party flag at Kurud in Dhamtari district.
The clip was shared alongside claims that BJP representatives had hoisted their party flag instead of the national Tricolour during Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
Supriya and Neha reportedly amplified the footage on their social media handles, accusing the ruling party of disrespecting the national flag on Independence Day.
The case has been transferred to Dhamtari police for further investigation, the officer added.
In his police complaint, BJP spokesperson Deepak alleged that circulating an old video with misleading captions about Independence Day was a deliberate attempt to create public confusion, spread misinformation, and incite social and political discord.
Subsequent official clarifications revealed that the viral clip was not from the Independence Day celebrations.
Instead, it was recorded during a BJP training camp held in Kurud on March 22, when the party flag was hoisted as per standard procedures, a BJP leader elucidated.
Addressing the controversy, Chandrakar refuted the allegations, stating that on Independence Day, he hoisted the national flag following administrative protocol at the government function held at Dhamtari's Eklavya Sports Ground.
Law enforcement officials stated that they are examining the digital trail, including the original source of the video, the accounts involved in posting and amplifying the claims, and the context of the social media posts.