Garhwal gets a bigger voice in BJP’s Uttarakhand power structure

DEHRADUN: Nearly 26 years after Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh, the political balance between its two regions — Garhwal and Kumaon — is back in focus following fresh appointments in the BJP’s central organisation.

The inclusion of several prominent Garhwal leaders in the party’s central team has surprised some political observers, while others view it as an effort to maintain regional balance, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Tamta representing Kumaon.

The BJP’s representation in the state government and its state and central organisations suggests a growing influence of Garhwal, with Pauri Garhwal emerging as an important political centre ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Several prominent Garhwal leaders, including Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat and Subodh Uniyal, hold key positions in the state government. Madan Kaushik, Bharat Chaudhary and Pradeep Batra are also important figures in the BJP’s wider political structure.

While the government and party setup appears to have a strong Garhwal presence, Dhami’s Kumaon roots provide a counterbalance. Leaders such as Rekha Arya and Ram Singh Kaira also represent the region in the state’s political establishment.

The appointment of former Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and Alok Bhatt to the BJP’s central team, announced by Nitin Nabin, has added to the discussion. All three are associated with Pauri Garhwal.

Pauri’s influence is visible across different levels of the party. Besides the three leaders appointed to the central team, Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat and Bharat Chaudhary remain important state-level figures. BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt is also associated with the Pauri Lok Sabha constituency.