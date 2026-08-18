India reiterates support for negotiated two-state solution, voices concern over Gaza humanitarian crisis

India on Tuesday reiterated its support for a “negotiated two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, conveyed India’s position during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin.

Ranganathan is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16 to 21.

During her meeting with Shahin, the two sides reviewed the entire range of India-Palestine bilateral relations, with discussions focusing on the situation in Gaza, humanitarian needs and India’s development partnership with the Palestinian people.

“India reiterated its longstanding support for a negotiated two-State solution, and underscored the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza through sustained humanitarian assistance and continued dialogue and diplomacy,” the Representative Office of India to Palestine said in a post on X.