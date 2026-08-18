India reiterates support for negotiated two-state solution, voices concern over Gaza humanitarian crisis

India on Tuesday reiterated its support for a “negotiated two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, the External Affairs Ministry said.
Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs, conveyed India’s position during a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin.
Ranganathan is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16 to 21.
During her meeting with Shahin, the two sides reviewed the entire range of India-Palestine bilateral relations, with discussions focusing on the situation in Gaza, humanitarian needs and India’s development partnership with the Palestinian people.
“India reiterated its longstanding support for a negotiated two-State solution, and underscored the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza through sustained humanitarian assistance and continued dialogue and diplomacy,” the Representative Office of India to Palestine said in a post on X.
Ranganathan also conveyed India’s concern over the “grave humanitarian situation” in Gaza and reaffirmed New Delhi’s consistent support for the Palestinian people.
India has long supported a two-state solution under which Israel and Palestine coexist peacefully and securely within recognised borders, in accordance with international law.
The two officials also discussed India’s ongoing development initiatives in Palestine, including cooperation in health, education and capacity building.
Ranganathan reiterated India’s support for efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability and for a lasting political resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, according to an official statement.
Shahin, who had visited India in January this year, expressed appreciation for India’s continued support through development projects, capacity-building programmes, scholarships, humanitarian assistance and contributions to Palestinian institutions and UN agencies, the statement said.
(With inputs from PTI)