India says ties with Bangladesh must be based on ‘mutuality of interests’, reciprocity

India on Tuesday said it wants “positive, constructive and forward-looking” relations with Bangladesh based on “mutuality of interests and reciprocity”, amid uncertainty over Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s proposed visit to New Delhi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks at his bi-weekly media briefing while responding to questions on the recent strain in India-Bangladesh ties following former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s virtual media interaction from New Delhi on August 5.

Following the interaction, Dhaka reiterated its demand for Hasina’s extradition and sought to link the issue with Rahman’s possible visit to India.

“India desires positive, constructive and forward-looking relations with Bangladesh based on mutuality of interests and reciprocity,” Jaiswal said.

“Our position on the press conference by the former Bangladesh prime minister needs no repetition. On the issue of extraditions, our consistent position has been that these requests are being examined as part of our established processes,” he added.