INTERVIEW | Intel failure, political error to be blamed: Supriya Sule

MP and working national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Supriya Sule says the government cannot evade accountability by refusing to debate issues in Parliament. She tells TNIE the July 20 police action against protesting students at Jantar Mantar reflected an intelligence failure, a police failure and a political misjudgment. On the Ayodhya temple allegations, she says the issue is painful because it concerns faith and accountability.

Excerpts:

How do you react to the monsoon session of Parliament being washed out over Delhi Police action, ‘Chanda Chori’ in Ayodhya and demand for Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation?

This is not the first time a Parliament session has been washed out. I have seen it happen earlier, when the BJP was in opposition. When the alleged coal, 2G and Commonwealth Games scams came up, the BJP did not allow the House to function. Sushma Swaraj was the Leader of the Opposition, while leaders like Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha defended the deadlock and washout, saying it was good for a healthy democracy.

But aren’t sessions important to raise issues and fix accountability for lapses?

Right. But running the House is the responsibility of the treasury benches. The Opposition was ready to cooperate, but the treasury benches were not interested. I felt the government was not forthcoming on two issues. We really wanted a discussion on the lathicharge, pellet guns and tear gas used by the police at Jantar Mantar and on Chanda Chori at Ram Temple, Ayodhya. Both were important issues, but the treasury benches were shying away from them. In a democracy, the ruling party can’t get away by citing flimsy grounds. We need to fix responsibility and accountability. After all, we are answerable to the people.