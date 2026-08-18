J&K Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher secondary education drops by 45%

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher-secondary education has declined to 44.8%, showing a sharp drop in enrolment as students move from primary education to Classes XI and XII, according to a NITI Aayog report.

The report, “School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement”, shows a steady decline in enrolment across successive stages of school education. It raises concerns over the transition from secondary to higher-secondary education.

According to the data, J&K’s GER at the primary level is 113.7%. It falls to 77.3% at the upper-primary level, 66.1% at the secondary level and 44.8% at the higher-secondary level.

The issue is compounded by J&K’s secondary-level dropout rate of 12.9%, which is higher than the national figure of 11.5%. The data suggests that a significant number of students leave the education system before completing secondary schooling.