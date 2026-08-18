Kashag, Tibetan Parliament to hold march, prayer service in Dharamsala on August 20 to honour Lobsang Palden

CHANDIGARH: The Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will jointly organise a prayer service and a peaceful march in Dharamsala on August 20 to mark the 49th day since Lobsang Palden alias Lobga Rangzen self-immolated in protest against China’s policies in Tibet, including the recently implemented “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”.

A two-hour prayer service will be held at the Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeodganj, in keeping with the Tibetan Buddhist tradition that considers the 49th day after death significant in completing the traditional bardo period. The service will honour Palden and other Tibetans who have lost their lives for the Tibetan cause.

The peaceful march will begin from Tsuglagkhang and proceed towards the Police Ground in Dharamsala. Sikyong (President) of the CTA Penpa Tsering and other members of the Kashag will join the march.

Tsering cautioned that the march was not intended to encourage Tibetans to view self-immolation as the only avenue to express their aspirations, stressing that the loss of even one Tibetan patriot was a tremendous loss for the Tibetan cause.

Rangzen set himself ablaze on July 2 in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, protesting against what Tibetan groups describe as China’s continuing repression in Tibet.

"The peaceful march will therefore not only be an occasion to honour the courage and sacrifice of Lobsang Palden, but also an opportunity for Tibetans and supporters of the Tibetan cause to come together in solidarity and peacefully raise their collective voice against China’s ongoing destruction of Tibet’s distinct identity, culture and way of life, stated a statement issued by Central Tibetan Administration."