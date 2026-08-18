Locals use hazardous pesticide to grow off-season peas in Himachal Pradesh, claim environmentalists

CHANDIGARH: The use of glyphosate, a highly hazardous pesticide (HHP), has raised an environmental concern in Himachal Pradesh, where it is allegedly being used to clear natural vegetation and biodiversity in high-altitude forest areas for off-season pea cultivation, as per environmentalists.

The environmentalists claim that forest land has been "grabbed" by local villagers, prompting environmental groups to raise the issue with the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

Himachal Pradesh is regarded as one of India's most farmed hill states and, widely known as the country's fruit bowl. It is home to large apple and other fruit orchards in Shimla and Kullu, pea fields in Lahaul, vegetable farms in Solan and tea gardens in Kangra.

Environmentalists said that beneath this agricultural success lies a serious and largely unaddressed public health crisis.

Guman Singh, an environmentalist and coordinator of Himalaya NITI Abhiyan, told TNIE that he has written to PCCF Sanjay Sood seeking an investigation into the alleged encroachment of forest land in the Thachi range of Nachan Forest Division in Mandi district.

Local villagers have allegedly used the herbicide glyphosate to clear natural vegetation and plants in the forest area to make way for pea cultivation, Singh complained.

The complaint was followed by an inspection by a team of Forest Department officials. The team found pea crops growing on forest land and subsequently destroyed the crops in the area, claimed Singh.

"I was informed by forest officials, and they provided me photograph too. So please take serious action against such crimes against nature and destruction of forest,’’ Singh said. He alleged that forest officials took action and destroyed the pea crop but failed to prevent the alleged use of HHP for clearing bio-diversity.