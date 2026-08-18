Locals use hazardous pesticide to grow off-season peas in Himachal Pradesh, claim environmentalists

CHANDIGARH: The use of glyphosate, a highly hazardous pesticide (HHP), has raised an environmental concern in Himachal Pradesh, where it is allegedly being used to clear natural vegetation and biodiversity in high-altitude forest areas for off-season pea cultivation, as per environmentalists.
The environmentalists claim that forest land has been "grabbed" by local villagers, prompting environmental groups to raise the issue with the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).
Himachal Pradesh is regarded as one of India's most farmed hill states and, widely known as the country's fruit bowl. It is home to large apple and other fruit orchards in Shimla and Kullu, pea fields in Lahaul, vegetable farms in Solan and tea gardens in Kangra.
Environmentalists said that beneath this agricultural success lies a serious and largely unaddressed public health crisis.
Guman Singh, an environmentalist and coordinator of Himalaya NITI Abhiyan, told TNIE that he has written to PCCF Sanjay Sood seeking an investigation into the alleged encroachment of forest land in the Thachi range of Nachan Forest Division in Mandi district.
Local villagers have allegedly used the herbicide glyphosate to clear natural vegetation and plants in the forest area to make way for pea cultivation, Singh complained.
The complaint was followed by an inspection by a team of Forest Department officials. The team found pea crops growing on forest land and subsequently destroyed the crops in the area, claimed Singh.
"I was informed by forest officials, and they provided me photograph too. So please take serious action against such crimes against nature and destruction of forest,’’ Singh said. He alleged that forest officials took action and destroyed the pea crop but failed to prevent the alleged use of HHP for clearing bio-diversity.
The claims have, however, not been independently verified.
Singh doubts that pea crop is being grown by destroying biodiversity in the forest areas which are above 7,000 to 8,000 feet. Thus, a comprehensive inquiry should be carried out across the state. "Last year, due to floods, sowing of pea crop was comparatively less as compared to this season," he said.
Meanwhile, PCCF Sood confirmed that the issue has been brought to his notice. "I am seeking a report from the conservator and will then take subsequent legal action if required," he said.
The use of non-selective herbicides like Glyphosate to illegally clear forest patches and common land for expanding cash-crop cultivation such as peas is a growing ecological and regulatory concern across hilly regions of the state.
"The native undergrowth, saplings, and trees are killed by sparing this lethal highly hazardous pesticide as it converts forest fringes into temporary agricultural plots and thus destroys plant life indiscriminately, damaging soil microflora, beneficial fungi, and native vegetation,’’ Singh said.
The issue assumes significance as the herbicide affects earthworms and other soil organisms which play an important role in maintaining soil structure, nutrient, and water cycling.
The environmentalist also pointed out that clearing forest areas on steep slopes heavily destabilises the topsoil, sharply increasing risks of erosion and monsoon-induced landslides. It also violates provisions of the Indian Forest Act and environmental protection laws.
A 2024 study by the Himalayan Organisation for Organic Agri Product and Research Development stated that 80 to 90 per cent of farmers and apple growers in the state were not applying pesticides scientifically. Instead, they allegedly used pesticides recommended by shopkeepers without proper guidance. The study identified this indiscriminate use of chemicals as a major factor contributing to the rise in cancer cases and other serious health issues.