MoEFCC recommends zoning, habitat management to reduce human-elephant conflict

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has recommended the use of herbicides and other chemical control methods to manage invasive plant species in elephant habitats as part of measures to reduce human-elephant conflict.

The ministry said invasive plants had suppressed natural food sources for elephants, forcing them to raid crops in villages located along forest edges. It recommended that chemical control methods be used judiciously and in an environmentally safe manner without harming non-target species.

The recommendations are part of the “Regional Action Plan for Comprehensive Understanding and Management of Human-Elephant Conflict,” released during the 23rd Steering Committee Meeting of Project Elephant, chaired by Kirti Vardhan Singh in Visakhapatnam.

The action plan focuses on ecological assessments, habitat and corridor management, landscape-level planning, spatial risk assessment, community participation, institutional strengthening, technological innovation and adaptive management.

The report also recommends biological control agents, such as insects, to manage invasive plants, but only after thorough risk assessments. Mechanical methods, including manual removal and cutting of invasive plants, have also been suggested.