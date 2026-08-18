'Neither Hindu nor Muslim, it’s our youth, children facing risks': Baba Ramdev in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev stated that neither religious communities nor specific castes are under threat in India; rather, it is the nation's children, youth, present, and future that face real challenges.

He addressed several pressing issues—including religious conversions, minority relations, economic growth, among others —during his visit to Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to reporters at Raipur Airport, Ramdev stated that political discourse surrounding religion often misses the real issues. Addressing accusations and counter-accusations regarding religious persecution, he asserted: "Neither Hinduism, Islam, nor Christianity is in danger; rather, it is the future of our children in peril. Sanatan culture and tradition are ancient and complete in themselves, leaving no inherent reason or necessity for people to convert to other faiths.”

Ramdev urged the nation to prioritise economic development over religious disputes. He emphasised making India's economy supreme, striving for parity between the Indian Rupee and the US Dollar, and ensuring India commands equal global respect alongside superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia.

He remarked that the governing apparatus (Satta Tantra) must actively support the moral and cultural framework to safeguard the nation against conspiracies, while stressing comprehensive improvements in education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic systems.

“Peaceful democratic movements are essential to safeguard democracy and hold institutions accountable, they must not cross the line into lawlessness or disruption”, he opined and expressed concern over the increasing involvement of young students and teenagers in street agitations.

Terming the atrocities committed against Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh as ‘brutal’, Ramdev expressed optimism that a day would come when India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan would stand unified in peace, urging people to maintain patience.