NTA revamps exam team, removes 600 experts amid push to strengthen examination security

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday said that it has revamped its entire examination team to make it more secure and robust. It has removed 600 experts who had been guiding the setting of its numerous examinations so far and is onboarding new experts.

An official release said Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held a follow-up meeting on Tuesday following the meeting on Monday. “He directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.”

Among the exams, the NTA conducts are key ones like the JEE-Main, NEET-UG, CUET and UGC-NET

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh apprised him of multiple steps taken so far by the Agency. “A four-tier question paper checking system will be put in place to strengthen the scrutiny of examination papers,” the release said.

Additionally, anywhere between 20 and 25 officials will be inducted within two to three weeks, the release said. Further induction plan was also reviewed.

To make the office premises of the agency very secure, it will shift the present office from Okhla to a new one at Minto Road. “Security will be reinforced in the new place with teams from the Central Industrial Security Force,” it added.

Joshi had on Monday directed the NTA to audit all its examination processes and submit an action taken report within a month.