Ranchi Diary| First Tricolour hoisted in Budikai village

Unique codes in police stations soon

Police stations across East Singhbhum are set to receive a distinct digital identity, with all 36 police stations in the district being assigned unique three-digit codes as part of an initiative to make policing more technology-driven, streamlined and responsive. The codes will be used alongside police station names in wireless communication, digital records and the monitoring of PCR vehicles and Tango mobile units. The new initiative is aimed at eliminating confusion over police station identities. Notably, the coding system has been designed on the lines of technical identification systems used for airports and railway stations.