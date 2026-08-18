'Shameful' says Congress as kids play table tennis at cremation groundi n Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: The absence of a proper playground in Uttarakhand’s Someshwar Assembly constituency has allegedly forced children to practise table tennis at a cremation ground, triggering sharp criticism from the Congress and renewed questions over the state government’s claims of promoting grassroots sports.

Almora district Congress president Bhupendra Bhoj said young players were using the platform meant for placing bodies during funeral rites as a makeshift practice area. Calling the situation “unfortunate and shameful,” he demanded that the government immediately provide a safe, properly equipped sports ground for children in the constituency.

“It is deeply disturbing that children have to train at a site meant for cremations because the authorities have failed to create a suitable facility,” Bhoj told the TNIE. He argued that young athletes should be able to practise in a secure environment without being exposed to unnecessary safety or emotional risks.

Bhoj said the issue was especially troubling because Someshwar is represented by Uttarakhand’s sports minister. The shortage of playgrounds, coaching spaces and basic infrastructure in the minister’s constituency, he said, cast doubt on the government’s priorities and the implementation of its sports policies.

He accused the government of repeatedly announcing initiatives to encourage sport and steer young people away from drug abuse while neglecting essential facilities in rural areas. Speeches and promises, he said, could not nurture talent without accessible grounds, equipment and professional training.

According to Bhoj, many children across Someshwar are eager to compete and improve their skills, but the lack of suitable venues is limiting their opportunities and leaving rural athletes at a disadvantage. He described the use of a cremation ground for tennis practice as evidence of “serious administrative neglect” requiring urgent intervention by the state government and relevant departments.

The Congress leader called for a dedicated playground and training centre in Someshwar, along with the equipment and resources children need to pursue sport safely. Until permanent facilities are developed, he urged the administration to arrange a secure and appropriate temporary venue so that practice can continue without disruption.

Bhoj warned that the Congress would launch a broader campaign and intensify its protest if the government failed to act promptly. He said the administration must view this as an issue involving children’s safety, dignity and collective future.