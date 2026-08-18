Snapped power line in waterlogged Rishikesh area kills mother, two-year-old daughter; UPCL engineer suspended

A 32-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were electrocuted after a rain-snapped power line fell into a waterlogged area in Rishikesh's Khadri Gram Sabha on Sunday evening, while the woman saved her 12-year-old son by signalling him to stay away from the live current.

The woman's husband, Harpal Singh Jethudi, lodged a complaint against UPCL Executive Engineer (EE) Shakti Prasad, Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE) Shashikant Singh and JE Bahuguna in connection with the incident.

Taking serious note of the incident on Sunday evening in the Khadri Gram Sabha area, Shambhu Prasad Bahuguna, a Junior Engineer (JE) with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL), was suspended on Monday, officials said.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation has been initiated.

According to the police, the incident occurred late Sunday evening when a low-tension (LT) line, snapped by rain and strong winds, fell into a waterlogged area on the road.

The current spread through the water, electrocuting Suman and her daughter, Srishti, whom she was carrying in her arms.

Her 12-year-old son was also present but she managed to save his life by asking him to stay away, officials said.

Following the incident, agitated locals demanded compensation for the affected family and action against those responsible.

Pushpa Rawat, a local and a member of the Tehri Garhwal Zila Panchayat, has demanded financial assistance of Rs 1 crore for the victim's family.