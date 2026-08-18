Toddler killed; family members missing amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A two-year-old child was killed, while two family members remain missing under the debris of a two-storey house that collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal region on Tuesday.

The house collapsed in Mahargaon village following intense rainfall, trapping four members of a family.

Residents launched an immediate rescue effort and pulled out a woman alive before the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police reached the site.

The injured woman was rushed to Hans Hospital in Satpuli, where she is undergoing treatment. Rescuers later recovered the body of a toddler.

A search operation is continuing for the other two missing family members amid difficult weather and unstable debris.

Ambulances and medical teams have also been deployed at the site.

Following continuous rainfall, several landslides were reported across Pauri Garhwal, disrupting traffic on key rural and district roads. The administration has stationed earth-moving machines at vulnerable locations to restore connectivity.

Pauri District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria visited the district disaster control room on Tuesday and reviewed the situation in affected areas. She directed officials to clear all blocked roads on priority and ensure the prompt restoration of essential services.

After Bhadoria's intervention, the Satpuli-Gumkhal road was reopened with the help of an earthmover, while another machine was sent to restore traffic on the Gumkhal-Dwarikhal-Mahargaon route.

Bhadoria also reviewed the status of electricity, drinking water and road networks. Following which, power department officials were directed to immediately attend to feeder breakdowns and restore supply.