Wanted JJMP commander carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty among four arrested in Jharkhand's Gumla

RANCHI: Security forces arrested a wanted sub-zonal commander and an area commander of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), along with two other cadres in Gumla district as part of the ongoing campaign against the left wing extremism.

The arrested have been identified as sub-zonal commander Ramdev Lohra, area commander Arvind Nayak and cadres Muneshwar Singh and Jitendra Lohra. A bounty of Rs 5 lakh had been announced for Ramdev Lohra.

According to police, the operation was launched following specific intelligence that Lohra and members of his squad were moving near Akashi and Jairagi villages under Dumri police station, allegedly with plans to carry out a major incident.

Acting on the input, security forces formed a special team and launched a search operation in the area. The team surrounded the suspected insurgents and arrested Lohra and three of his associates.

The security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment from the arrested cadres. The recoveries included an AK-56 rifle with a magazine, an SLR rifle, a semi-automatic rifle, a walkie-talkie and eight mobile phones, besides other items.

The arrests are being seen as a significant breakthrough in efforts to dismantle the JJMP's organisational network and curb extremist activities in the region.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the group's recent activities, planned operations and links with other members of the outfit.