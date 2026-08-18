We do not want ties with India to deteriorate over Teesta: Bangladesh Water Resources Minister

Bangladesh does not want its friendly relations with India to deteriorate over the long-pending Teesta water-sharing agreement, Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee has said, urging New Delhi to consider Dhaka’s interests alongside its own.

“The neighbouring country is a friendly country. They have to think that while they have their interests, we also have ours,” Anee was quoted as saying by TBS News at a seminar in Dhaka.

“A friend should protect the interests of a friend. We never want our friendly relations with them to deteriorate,” he said.

Anee’s remarks came amid renewed efforts by Bangladesh to resolve the Teesta issue, including through the proposed Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project with Chinese support. The project aims to address recurring floods, river erosion and dry-season water shortages in northern Bangladesh.

The minister said the government had organised several seminars and consultations since the February election to seek expert opinions on the proposed project. A detailed study based on the recommendations would help the government take concrete steps, he said.

Describing the project as a major challenge, Anee said people in five or six northern districts had high expectations after years of suffering from river erosion and other problems.

“If we fail to implement it, the damage and problems faced by families in those areas will continue to increase. We have to overcome this challenge anyhow,” he said.