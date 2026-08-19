Amit Shah to review border security in Siliguri amid focus on Northeast corridor

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two-day visit to Siliguri on August 21-22, during which he will chair a high-level meeting to review border security and assess the preparedness of security forces and agencies operating in the strategically important region.

According to officials in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah will arrive in Siliguri on August 21 and attend a series of programmes focused on strengthening border management and security infrastructure. He is scheduled to inaugurate several projects and lay foundation stones for new initiatives aimed at improving security arrangements along India’s international borders.

The Home Minister will also interact with personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which is responsible for guarding 1,751 km of the India-Nepal borders and 699 km of the India-Bhutan borders. The interaction is expected to focus on operational challenges, border management and the force’s preparedness to deal with emerging security concerns.

Siliguri assumes particular strategic significance because of its location along the narrow corridor connecting the northeastern states with the rest of India. The roughly 60-km-long and 22-km-wide stretch, popularly known as the “Chicken Neck”, is bordered by Bangladesh to the south and west and Tibet (China) to the north, while also providing connectivity to Nepal and Bhutan.