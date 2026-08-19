Canadian Police issue letter to two Sikh separatists over threat to their lives

CHANDIGARH: Two Canadian Sikh separatists have been issued `duty to warn’ letters by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) warning them that their lives are under threat because of their involvement in attempts to create an independent Sikh state ``Khalistan ‘’ in India.

As per the Canadian media, police have issued the notices to Inderjeet Singh Gosal of Caledon, Ont and Manjinder Singh from Abbotsford, BC, telling them there are credible, serious and imminent threats against their lives. Besides there is no threat against their family or friends, those people could be hurt during any attempt on their lives.

The letter issued to Gosal did not mention the government of India, but only stated that the police have determined that a threat has been made against his life. At this time, the police are unable to provide you any further, specific details of the threat.

The duty to warn letters are issued by police when they possess credible intelligence that there is a threat to the life of a citizen. They typically do not provide information on the nature of the threat.

The letters advised caution, noting that spending time in places frequented by people involved in criminal activity could increase risk and asked them to confirm they understood the circumstances and offered police assistance. ``You may be putting yourself at risk if you spend time in any residence, vehicle or location frequented by those who engage in a criminal lifestyle.’’