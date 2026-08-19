CBI arrests Hisar man accused of trafficking Indians to Myanmar, Cambodia scam compounds

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Hisar-based accused allegedly involved in a network that trafficked Indian nationals to scam compounds in Southeast Asia on the pretext of lucrative overseas employment.

According to the agency, the victims were subsequently transported to compounds in countries including Myanmar and Cambodia, where they were subjected to conditions described by investigators as “cyber slavery”.

The accused allegedly facilitated the movement of at least four people from the Hisar area to scam compounds in 2025. Statements from the victims have revealed a disturbing pattern of deception and exploitation, the CBI said.

According to the agency, some victims had to pay substantial amounts to secure their release and return home, while others were allegedly forced to lure a replacement into the compound before they could leave.

The CBI said incriminating evidence recovered from a seized mobile phone indicated the accused’s links with recruiters operating from scam compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia.

The agency is also investigating several cryptocurrency-related transactions suspected to be commission payments made by operators of the scam compounds to the agent.

The accused allegedly disclosed that Instagram was used to publish advertisements offering lucrative overseas employment, while Telegram was used to communicate with prospective victims and other members of the network.

The CBI had registered a case in December 2025 against a network of agents allegedly involved in trafficking Indian nationals to scam compounds for “cyber slavery”.

In May and June 2026, the agency conducted coordinated searches at eight locations across four states as part of the investigation and arrested three accused allegedly involved in the trafficking network.

The CBI has again urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when responding to overseas employment offers received through social media platforms, messaging applications or informal contacts.

The agency advised job seekers to independently verify the authenticity of overseas employment opportunities through official channels before travelling or making any payments.