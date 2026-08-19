CBI arrests Hisar man for trafficking Indians into Southeast Asia’s ‘cyber slavery’ racket

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Hisar-based man allegedly involved in a network that trafficked Indian nationals to scam compounds in Southeast Asia by promising them lucrative overseas employment, where they were subsequently subjected to conditions described by investigators as “cyber slavery”.

The accused allegedly sent at least four people from the Hisar area to scam compounds in 2025. Statements from the victims have revealed a disturbing pattern of deception and exploitation.

According to the agency, some victims had to pay significant amounts to secure their release from the scam compounds, while others were allegedly forced to lure a substitute to take their place before they could leave and return home.

Incriminating evidence recovered from a seized mobile device allegedly indicates the accused’s links with recruiters operating in scam compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia.

The CBI said several cryptocurrency-related transactions were also under investigation as possible commissions paid by scam-compound operators to the agent.