CBI arrests Hisar man for trafficking Indians into Southeast Asia’s ‘cyber slavery’ racket

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Hisar-based man allegedly involved in a network that trafficked Indian nationals to scam compounds in Southeast Asia by promising them lucrative overseas employment, where they were subsequently subjected to conditions described by investigators as “cyber slavery”.
The accused allegedly sent at least four people from the Hisar area to scam compounds in 2025. Statements from the victims have revealed a disturbing pattern of deception and exploitation.
According to the agency, some victims had to pay significant amounts to secure their release from the scam compounds, while others were allegedly forced to lure a substitute to take their place before they could leave and return home.
Incriminating evidence recovered from a seized mobile device allegedly indicates the accused’s links with recruiters operating in scam compounds in Myanmar and Cambodia.
The CBI said several cryptocurrency-related transactions were also under investigation as possible commissions paid by scam-compound operators to the agent.
The accused has reportedly disclosed that Instagram was used to publish advertisements designed to attract people with offers of overseas employment. Telegram was allegedly used to communicate with prospective victims and other members of the network.
The CBI had registered a case in December 2025 against a network of agents allegedly involved in trafficking Indian nationals to scam compounds for “cyber slavery”. In May and June 2026, the agency conducted coordinated searches at eight locations across four states as part of the same investigation and arrested three accused allegedly involved in the trafficking network.
The agency has again urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when responding to overseas employment offers received through social media platforms, messaging applications or informal contacts. It advised job seekers to independently verify the authenticity of overseas employment opportunities through official channels before travelling or making payments.