Centre’s mega infra push: CCEA clears Rs 13,041 crore rail, highway projects

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday approved five infrastructure projects worth a combined Rs 13,041 crore, including four railway multi-tracking projects and an 82.5 km four-lane highway in Bihar, in a push to expand transport capacity, ease congestion and improve freight and passenger movement.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the four railway projects would entail an investment of Rs 9,450 crore, while the four-lane Muzaffarpur-Sonbarsa highway in Bihar would cost Rs 3,590.73 crore.

The Railway projects will add around 410 km of additional track capacity across West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, strengthening the Howrah-Chennai corridor and other important freight and passenger routes. The projects are scheduled for completion by 2030-31.

The approved works include a 173-km fourth line between Kharagpur in West Bengal and Bhadrak (Ranital) in Odisha; a 75-km fourth line between Bhadrak and Haridaspur in Odisha; 90 km of third and fourth lines between Gummidipundi in Andhra Pradesh and Gudur in Tamil Nadu; and 72 km of third and fourth lines between Cuttack and Paradeep (Badabandha) in Odisha.