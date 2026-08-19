Cong seeks resettlement of displaced people, restoration of normalcy before census in Manipur

The Congress on Wednesday urged the Manipur government to prioritise the resettlement of internally displaced people and restoration of normalcy in the violence-hit state before conducting the census.

Addressing a press conference, Manipur Congress president and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh questioned how house listing could be carried out when thousands of displaced people remain in relief camps.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023.

“Not less than 60,000 internally displaced people are staying in different relief camps in both hill and valley areas. The majority of their homes have been demolished. So how will house listing of such people be conducted?” Singh said.