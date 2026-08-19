Congress to launch nationwide campaign on paper leak, 'chanda chori'; resolves to sing 2 stanzas of Vande Mataram

The Congress on Wednesday announced nationwide campaigns on paper leaks and the alleged “chanda chori” involving donations to the Ram temple, as the party's top decision-making body also resolved that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung at its events.

The decisions were taken at a four-hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which also called on the four Congress-ruled states to prepare reports on reforms needed in their education and examination systems. The chief ministers have been asked to submit the reports to party president Mallikarjun Kharge within a month.

The CWC resolution raised concerns over paper leaks, the alleged irregularities in Ram temple donations and the Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter, the government's foreign policy, alleged Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh, the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the impact of E20 fuel.

The party said its “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme, aimed at raising issues affecting students, would be held in nearly 800 cities. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to participate in some of the programmes.