India has 73 health workers per 10,000; global shortage tops 34 mn: Lancet study

NEW DELHI: Women have driven the expansion of the global health workforce over the past three decades, yet substantial workforce shortages, especially in South Asia, remain, according to a global study.

Published in The Lancet Public Health, the study estimates that an additional 34.4 million doctors, nurses, midwives, dentists, and pharmacists are needed globally to achieve moderate levels of universal health coverage, where people can access essential health services without financial hardship.

The report said that India has a ratio of about 73 health workers per 10,000 population - 10.5 doctors per 10,000 population, 10.8 nurses per 10,000 population, 8.1 pharmacists and pharmaceutical assistants per 10,000 population and 1.2 midwifery personnel per 10,000 population.

It also estimated China to have a ratio of about 130 health workers per 10,000 population - over 30 doctors per 10,000 population and about 45 nurses per 10,000 population.

The study said that workforce shortages were greatest in South Asia, which would require an additional 2.6 million doctors and 10 million nurses and midwives to reach moderate universal health coverage.

However, there is some good news.