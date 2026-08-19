India, Palestine finalise plans for 200-bed super-speciality hospital in West Bank

NEW DELHI: India and Palestine have finalised plans for a new 200-bed super-speciality hospital in the West Bank, indicating New Delhi’s expanding development and humanitarian partnership with the Palestinian Authority amid a challenging regional environment.
The project, supported by India, is expected to be completed within two years. The hospital will feature modern medical facilities and a trauma centre and is intended to serve Jenin and neighbouring governorates, including Tulkarm and Tubas. A bilateral memorandum of understanding was signed to formally advance its implementation.
Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah on Wednesday.
The talks covered political engagement, development cooperation, healthcare assistance and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with both sides discussing ways to further strengthen their longstanding partnership.
India also signed an agreement to establish a Technical and Vocational Education and Training Centre within the Palestinian National Printing Press. The facility will provide employment-oriented training in printing and builds on India’s earlier support for the institution.
Healthcare assistance remained a key component of the visit. India handed over a consignment of life-saving medicines to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, including anti-cancer drugs, in response to a Palestinian request. The delivery forms part of India’s continuing humanitarian support to Palestinians.
New Delhi is also working with the Palestinian side to organise another artificial-limb fitment camp, following a successful initiative in 2023.
Beyond healthcare, the two countries are widening cooperation in technology and skills. An India-Palestine Innovation Roundtable at the India-Palestine Techno Park brought together entrepreneurs, researchers, technology professionals, youth representatives and Indian programme alumni to explore collaboration in innovation, digital transformation, digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies, sources said.
India-supported Turathi women’s empowerment and heritage project has reached an advanced stage, with its building ready and being furnished to provide Palestinian women with skills training and marketing support. Construction is also underway on the India-funded Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy, which will serve as a dedicated training centre for Palestinian diplomats.